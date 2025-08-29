Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) The U.S. government approved the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 ERAM missiles, designed to extend the strike range of fighter jets, as well as related equipment, for $825 million.

The State Department gave the green light to the transaction and the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), under the Pentagon, notified Congress, which has yet to approve it.

The approval of the sale comes as the White House, under President Donald Trump, seeks to actively broker a peace process between Moscow and Kiev. During the previous Joe Biden presidency, Washington pledged to provide more than $65 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February 2022. However, with Trump at the helm, Washington changed strategy and has instead pushed for Europe to play a bigger role in funding more military aid.

Kiev will make the purchase with financing from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, and a U.S. loan guarantee, DSCA said in a statement.

"This proposed sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions," DSCA said.

It will also "support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," it added.