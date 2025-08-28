EU reports damage to its headquarters in Kiev after new Russian attack

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de agosto, 2025

European Council President António Costa said Thursday he is "horrified" by a new series of Russian attacks on Kiev, which also damaged a building belonging to the bloc's diplomatic mission.

"My thoughts are with the Ukrainian victims and also with the staff of @EUDelegationUA, whose building was damaged in this deliberate Russian strike," Costa wrote on the X-network. "The EU will not be intimidated.

"Russia’s aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people," he added.

The EU ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, specified that the diplomatic compound was severely damaged by the shock wave of the shelling, which caused a dozen deaths in Kiev.

A photograph posted by Costa on his X account shows the extent of the damage to the European delegation's office: the roof structure was dismantled, and the window panes were blown out. According to a European diplomatic source, no members of the EU mission were injured.

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia attacked the country with about 600 drones and 31 ballistic missiles early Thursday morning. The prosecutor's office said in an updated balance sheet that ten people were killed in the capital, including a child.

The military administration specified that Kiev was hit at 20 points.