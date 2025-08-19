Trump rules out sending US troops to Ukraine

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine to help enforce a peace deal.

However, he said U.S. air support and European ground troops could be part of security guarantees for Ukraine, while warning of a "difficult" situation if talks between Moscow and Kyiv fail.

"When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground," Trump told Fox News, referring to European allies with whom he met at the White House on Monday along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you talk about by air because nobody has stuff we have, really they don’t," Trump said.

He also ruled out Ukraine joining the Western military alliance NATO.

Trump added that after his talks Monday with European leaders he is pushing for a bilateral summit between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president, followed by another in which he will participate.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that before finalizing an agreement that would put a definitive end to the war in Ukraine, Russia's security and interests must be guaranteed.

"If Russia's security interests are not respected, nor are the rights of Russians and Russian speakers living in Ukraine fully respected, no long-term agreement can be considered," Lavrov said in an interview Tuesday, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" reportedly held a virtual meeting to address issues related to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Among the participants were French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.