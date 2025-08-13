Three European powers prepared to reinstate sanctions on Iran

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de agosto, 2025

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom stated they are prepared to activate the mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran if a negotiated solution to its nuclear program is not reached by the end of August, according to a letter sent to the UN.

In the letter, obtained by AFP and confirming a report published Wednesday by the Financial Times, the three foreign ministers emphasized that “if Iran does not wish to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August” or “does not seize the opportunity of an extension,” they are “ready to activate the mechanism” that would allow the reinstatement of all international sanctions against Tehran.

However, the representatives of Germany (Johann Wadephul), France (Jean-Noel Barrot), and the United Kingdom (David Lammy) declared themselves “fully committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis.”

The letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, was sent two months after Israel and the U.S. bombed nuclear sites in Iran, derailing negotiations between Tehran and Washington as well as talks with the three European countries.

Following that 12-day conflict, Iran suspended its already limited cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Unfounded" statements

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced over the weekend that an IAEA deputy director general would arrive in Tehran on Monday to discuss a new framework for cooperation.

Araqchi sent a message to the UN in July, claiming that the three European countries had no legitimacy to activate the sanctions mechanism. In response, the three ministers wrote in Tuesday’s letter that such claims are “unfounded.”