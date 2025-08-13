Three European powers prepared to reinstate sanctions on Iran
The ministers from Germany (Johann Wadephul), France (Jean-Noël Barrot), and the United Kingdom (David Lammy) declared themselves “fully committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis.”
Germany, France, and the United Kingdom stated they are prepared to activate the mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran if a negotiated solution to its nuclear program is not reached by the end of August, according to a letter sent to the UN.
In the letter, obtained by AFP and confirming a report published Wednesday by the Financial Times, the three foreign ministers emphasized that “if Iran does not wish to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August” or “does not seize the opportunity of an extension,” they are “ready to activate the mechanism” that would allow the reinstatement of all international sanctions against Tehran.
The letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, was sent two months after Israel and the U.S. bombed nuclear sites in Iran, derailing negotiations between Tehran and Washington as well as talks with the three European countries.
Following that 12-day conflict, Iran suspended its already limited cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"Unfounded" statements
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced over the weekend that an IAEA deputy director general would arrive in Tehran on Monday to discuss a new framework for cooperation.
Araqchi sent a message to the UN in July, claiming that the three European countries had no legitimacy to activate the sanctions mechanism. In response, the three ministers wrote in Tuesday’s letter that such claims are “unfounded.”
The nuclear deal and its violations
The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, while the three European countries remained committed to the deal.
In their letter, the ministers listed a “non-exhaustive” set of nuclear commitments from the 2015 deal that “Iran has not fulfilled,” including the accumulation of uranium enriched to levels “more than 40 times” higher than the treaty allows.