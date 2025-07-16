U.S. and Europe press Iran: nuclear deal by August or sanctions reinstatement

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de julio, 2025

The Axios media outlet Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany and France agreed on Monday in a phone callto set a de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with the Iranian regime for the end of August. Also, the media outlet detailed that three sources with knowledge of the conversation explained that the three countrieswill reinstate any and all UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear dealif Iran fails to agree to a deal by that date.

The reinstatement of such sanctions is aclause of the 2015 deal known as the snapback mechanism, which was included as a tool for all signatories to respond to violations by the Islamic regime. According to what was published by Axios, the three European governments would have agreed to the deadline since activating the snapback would initiate a process that takes 30 days, which would prove crucial as such mechanism will expire in October, the same month in which Russia will assume the presidency of the UN Security Council.

Europeans to seek concessions from Iran

Elsewhere in its article, the media outlet explained thatthe Europeans' next step will be to start talks with the Iranian regimein the coming days and convince them that the Islamic country will be able to avoid the reinstatement of sanctions if it takes different types of measures to reassure the international community about its nuclear program. The measures could include the resumption of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which were suspended by Tehran after bombings against its nuclear facilities by the United States and Israel.

Likewise, Axiosdetailed that one of its sources revealed that another of the measures that the Europeans will try to negotiate with the Iranian regime consists of removing from the Persian country the approximately 400 kilos of uranium enriched to 60% purity that Tehran would still have and with which it could develop nuclear weapons in the future.