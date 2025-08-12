Voz media US Voz.us
U.S. Ambassador to Colombia pays funeral honors to Senator Miguel Uribe in Congress

The diplomat, John T. McNamara, held a brief conversation with Maria Claudia Tarazona, widow of the legislator. 

Wake for Senator Miguel Uribe at the Congress in Bogota on August 11, 2025

Wake for Senator Miguel Uribe at the Congress in Bogota on August 11, 2025

The charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, John T. McNamara, attended the Colombian Congress on Monday to pay tribute to Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who died two months after suffering a hitman attack in Bogota. 

The 39-year-old legislator, one of President Gustavo Petro's most critical figures, was shot three times—twice in the head—during a political rally on June 7. Since then, he has remained in critical condition at the Santa Fe Foundation, undergoing multiple surgeries and life support.

McNamara was accompanied by the family's lawyer, Víctor Mosquera Marín. The diplomat had a brief conversation with María Claudia Tarazona, the senator's widow, in the midst of the posthumous tributes held in the legislative precinct.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy expressed its "deep regret" and "sadness" over the assassination, conveying condolences to the family. 

"The United States rejects political violence in all its forms. We call for those responsible to face all consequences under the law and reaffirm our commitment to Colombia's stability, security, and democratic future," McNamara stated.

Details of the case: six arrested and an alleged "mastermind"

So far, authorities have arrested six people for their alleged participation in the assassination of Miguel Uribe Turbay, among them a teenager who has been identified as the gunman. His identity, for now, remains under reserve.

The most recent arrest, according to the justice system, is that of Elder José Arteaga Hernández, alias Chipi or el costeño, whom the Prosecutor's Office considers one of the "masterminds" of the attack. According to the Minister of Defense, he would have received up to 1,000 million Colombian pesos to recruit those involved, coordinate logistics, and plan every detail.

The others arrested are Katerine Andrea Martínez (Gabriela), who allegedly delivered the murder weapon; William Fernando González Cruz, who acted as one of the ringleaders; Carlos Eduardo Mora González, the getaway driver; and Cristian Camilo González Ardila, who allegedly was in charge of ensuring the shooter's escape.

