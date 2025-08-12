U.S. Ambassador to Colombia pays funeral honors to Senator Miguel Uribe in Congress
The diplomat, John T. McNamara, held a brief conversation with Maria Claudia Tarazona, widow of the legislator.
The charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, John T. McNamara, attended the Colombian Congress on Monday to pay tribute to Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who died two months after suffering a hitman attack in Bogota.
#Colombia | A esta hora llega al Congreso el embajador de Estados Unidos John McNamara junto al abogado de Miguel Uribe Turbay. pic.twitter.com/Qr0vwjhPvD— Red+ Noticias (@RedMasNoticias) August 12, 2025
The 39-year-old legislator, one of President Gustavo Petro's most critical figures, was shot three times—twice in the head—during a political rally on June 7. Since then, he has remained in critical condition at the Santa Fe Foundation, undergoing multiple surgeries and life support.
McNamara was accompanied by the family's lawyer, Víctor Mosquera Marín. The diplomat had a brief conversation with María Claudia Tarazona, the senator's widow, in the midst of the posthumous tributes held in the legislative precinct.
In a statement, the U.S. Embassy expressed its "deep regret" and "sadness" over the assassination, conveying condolences to the family.
"The United States rejects political violence in all its forms. We call for those responsible to face all consequences under the law and reaffirm our commitment to Colombia's stability, security, and democratic future," McNamara stated.
Comunicado oficial del Encargado de Negocios, John McNamara, ante el fallecimiento del senador y precandidato presidencial Miguel Uribe Turbay @MiguelUribeT. pic.twitter.com/AYjl3sak5T— US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) August 11, 2025
Details of the case: six arrested and an alleged "mastermind"
The most recent arrest, according to the justice system, is that of Elder José Arteaga Hernández, alias Chipi or el costeño, whom the Prosecutor's Office considers one of the "masterminds" of the attack. According to the Minister of Defense, he would have received up to 1,000 million Colombian pesos to recruit those involved, coordinate logistics, and plan every detail.
The others arrested are Katerine Andrea Martínez (Gabriela), who allegedly delivered the murder weapon; William Fernando González Cruz, who acted as one of the ringleaders; Carlos Eduardo Mora González, the getaway driver; and Cristian Camilo González Ardila, who allegedly was in charge of ensuring the shooter's escape.