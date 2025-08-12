U.S. Ambassador to Colombia pays funeral honors to Senator Miguel Uribe in Congress

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de agosto, 2025

The charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, John T. McNamara, attended the Colombian Congress on Monday to pay tribute to Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who died two months after suffering a hitman attack in Bogota.

#Colombia | A esta hora llega al Congreso el embajador de Estados Unidos John McNamara junto al abogado de Miguel Uribe Turbay. pic.twitter.com/Qr0vwjhPvD — Red+ Noticias (@RedMasNoticias) August 12, 2025

The 39-year-old legislator, one of President Gustavo Petro's most critical figures, was shot three times—twice in the head—during a political rally on June 7. Since then, he has remained in critical condition at the Santa Fe Foundation, undergoing multiple surgeries and life support.

McNamara was accompanied by the family's lawyer, Víctor Mosquera Marín. The diplomat had a brief conversation with María Claudia Tarazona, the senator's widow, in the midst of the posthumous tributes held in the legislative precinct.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy expressed its "deep regret" and "sadness" over the assassination, conveying condolences to the family.

"The United States rejects political violence in all its forms. We call for those responsible to face all consequences under the law and reaffirm our commitment to Colombia's stability, security, and democratic future," McNamara stated.

Comunicado oficial del Encargado de Negocios, John McNamara, ante el fallecimiento del senador y precandidato presidencial Miguel Uribe Turbay @MiguelUribeT. pic.twitter.com/AYjl3sak5T — US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) August 11, 2025