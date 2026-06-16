The Department of Agriculture will allocate $125 million to modernize agricultural research facilities

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2026

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, announced the opening of the call for funding for fiscal year 2026 under the Research Facilities Act program, an initiative that will provide $125 million annually to support the modernization of agricultural research centers across the country.

The announcement came during a roundtable discussion held at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), attended by leaders from public universities with agricultural extension programs.

According to the USDA, the funds were provided for in the Working Families Fiscal Cuts Act championed by President Donald Trump and will be used to address decades of deferred maintenance and accelerate the modernization of facilities dedicated to agricultural research.

“A nation that cannot feed itself is not secure and for too long, many of our land-grant universities have faced aging facilities and mounting deferred maintenance costs that threaten their ability to conduct world-class agricultural research,” Rollins said.

“Today we are announcing a $125 million investment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers continue to benefit from the innovation that secures our vital U.S. agriculture industry and allows us to feed, clothe, and fuel not only our nation but the world,” he added.

For his part, McMahon highlighted the historic role of public universities in the development of the U.S. agricultural sector.

“Agricultural advancement is not an accident of history; it is the product of generations of Americans’ hard work and ingenuity,” he stated.

“Our land-grant universities have driven agricultural development for more than a century–advancing critical scientific breakthroughs, pioneering cutting-edge technologies, and cultivating dedicated Americans who have strengthened America’s food and farming systems. Thanks to President Trump, today’s investment ensures these institutions continue to anchor American strength at home while leading the world in competitiveness,” he said.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), part of the USDA, will be responsible for administering the competitive funding program. The funds will be allocated to projects for the renovation, expansion, and construction of facilities to strengthen agricultural research capacity.

Applicants must provide a non-federal financial contribution equal to the amount received to ensure local participation and the responsible management of public resources. Additionally, each eligible entity may only receive funding for one project at a time.