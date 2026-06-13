Trump announces that agreement with Iran will be signed on Sunday

Published by Israel Duro 13 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that the peace agreement with Iran will be signed on Sunday. This statement directly contradicts the message from Tehran, which denied the possibility that a deal could be sealed so soon.

According to his post, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL."

Trump once again brought up Barack Obama, again to emphasize that his agreement will have nothing to do with that of the former Democratic president, which, according to the Republican, served to pave the way for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

"Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement."

"No money will exchange hands"

Trump also noted that "Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands."

Regarding enriched uranium, one of the major sticking points in finalizing the deal, the president noted: "At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States."

With all that, "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"