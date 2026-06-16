Trump celebrates the agreement with Iran at the G7 Summit and promises to make progress on other global conflicts

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump arrived in France on Monday for the G7 summit of the world’s leading industrialized nations, presenting the recently announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran as a major diplomatic achievement that could redefine regional stability and open a new chapter in relations between Washington and Tehran. The Republican president sought to project confidence as he began his meetings in the French town of Evian-les-Bains with the other G7 leaders, several of whom had previously criticized his handling of the conflict with the Islamic theocracy. Although Trump celebrated the diplomatic breakthrough, he avoided offering extensive details about the agreement and noted that several key elements still need to be negotiated over the next two months.

According to Trump, the memorandum of understanding is likely to be made public after the formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday. “I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil (price) is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” Trump declared during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, before the two attended a working dinner with the other summit attendees.

Macron welcomed the progress and praised Trump’s efforts to reach an agreement between two historic adversaries. “It’s a very important matter for peace of the whole world,” the French leader stated.

The Strait of Hormuz and the war in Ukraine

The agreement between Washington and Tehran comes after months of tensions between Trump and several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. These leaders had expressed their displeasure at not having been consulted before Washington launched military operations against Iran, while Trump criticized NATO allies for refusing to participate in the campaign.

Although several media outlets reported that the governments of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have discussed the possibility of collaborating on security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump suggested that maritime traffic was already beginning to return to normal and told Macron that some ships had resumed transit through the waterway without having to pay tolls. "I don't think we're going to need much help," Trump said, arguing that the strait "is going to be open," before adding: "But I don't think it's a bad idea to have a ship or two up here from a few countries. You'd be a great country to do it."

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts related to other international conflicts continued on the sidelines of the summit. With the agreement with Iran secured, Trump stated that he will now focus his attention on trying to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, while also seeking to end the fighting in Lebanon. “We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they’re both open to it,” he said.

According to several media outlets, a Ukrainian official familiar with the talks reported that Zelensky proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Trump and several European leaders, during the G7 summit. However, the Kremlin did not respond to the invitation.