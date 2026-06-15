Netanyahu breaks his silence on Trump's deal with Iran: 'We often agree, and often we don't'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 15 de junio, 2026

After nearly twenty-one hours of anticipation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his first public statement on his country’s national television channel regarding the historic memorandum of understanding announced by President Trump with the Iranian regime.

The White House’s surprise resolution, which establishes a cessation of hostilities and the demining of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by this Friday, prompted a measured but firm response from the conservative Jewish leader.

Netanyahu emphasized that the initiative and the structure of the diplomatic engagement with Tehran are entirely the responsibility of the U.S. president’s administration. However, he did not hide the differences in nuance and interests that exist between his government and U.S. decisions regarding the threats posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A partnership with differing perspectives

The Israeli prime minister did not hesitate to characterize the current situation as part of the natural dynamics between sovereign nations that share common values but face different geographical realities.

In this regard, Netanyahu noted that the relationship with the U.S. president is mature enough to accommodate fundamental disagreements regarding the containment of the Islamic nuclear program.

“This is a relationship between partners who have known each other for a long time,” stated the Israeli leader. Similarly, he added a familiar analogy to describe the nature of the bilateral ties: “As I said, often we agree and often we don’t. That happens in the best of families.”

With these words, the Israeli leader emphasized that Washington’s decisions fall entirely under Trump’s authority, further stating: “I said this is his decision. I repeat, this is his decision. He is leading it, and of course, I have expressed my views in various conversations.”

The unwavering priority of Israeli security

While President Trump celebrated the lifting of the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to allow the free flow of global energy shipments, Netanyahu emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain their operations unchanged.

The prime minister was emphatic in stating that international concessions or agreements will not weaken the Jewish state’s protective shield against regional terrorism.

“I am responsible for Israel’s security interests. I defend them, and I want to tell you how they are defended,” he declared firmly.

Netanyahu noted that border challenges and threats to national sovereignty are constant, so IDF troops will remain deployed in the external security zone for as long as necessary to counter any vulnerabilities.