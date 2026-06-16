Donald Trump in the Octagon at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250 AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de junio, 2026

Federal authorities thwarted an alleged attack involving explosive-laden drones and snipers targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event, held on the South Lawn of the White House over the weekend.

The high-profile event, held during President Donald Trump's 80th birthday weekend, drew about 4,300 people, including about 1,200 active-duty military personnel and 14 fighters from around the world.

Explosive drones, snipers and a second wave

Fox News reported that as of Monday, five people were in custody and investigators identified 23 people as part of a possible network of conspirators coordinating the attack via the Signal messaging app.

The plan involved using explosive drones to strike buildings near the event, triggering a mass evacuation of attendees and directing the crowd toward positions where snipers were allegedly waiting. Subsequently, a "second wave" would have been attempted to storm the gates of the White House.

Authorities became aware of the threat on June 10. One of the detainees reportedly stated that the targets were "capitalist elites," billionaires and politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Kash Patel: "Allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold"

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the swiftness of the response. "Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," he noted on X.

"We are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens - particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight," he added.