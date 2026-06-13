Security expert Hugo Achá: 'No one seems to remember that the US has decapitated the Iranian regime’s leadership'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de junio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the news program about the latest developments in the war in Iran, as well as the peace agreements that President Donald Trump is negotiating with the Islamic theocracy.

“No one takes into account the Iranian regime’s current position; it has suffered the elimination and decapitation of its leadership at the highest level, has incurred massive financial losses, and has lost most of its network of regional and global support. […] The position of the United States and its allies on this issue has one non-negotiable point: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Regardless of how this agreement is implemented or how it is made financially and politically viable, it is clear that this point is non-negotiable. President Trump and the Prime Minister of Israel have said so," said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.