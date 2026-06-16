Sabri Lamouchi sacked in the middle of the World Cup; Hervé Renard named Tunisia's new head coach

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2026

Tunisia’s head coach, Sabri Lamouchi, was sacked on Monday and will be replaced for the remainder of the World Cup by another French coach, Hervé Renard, the president of the Tunisian Football Federation announced on the country’s public television.

The decision comes after the Eagles of Carthage suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to Sweden on Sunday in their first match of the tournament.

As for Sabri Lamouchi, who had held the position since last January, "it was agreed by mutual consent to terminate his contract."

The future of the 54-year-old former French international of Tunisian origin had been in doubt for several weeks and deteriorated irreversibly after the rout against Sweden.

He is not the first coach in history to be fired during a World Cup. Henryk Kasperczak, also with Tunisia, was sacked in 1998 after two defeats in the group stage.

That World Cup, held in France, had two other victims: Cha Bum-kun of South Korea and Carlos Alberto Parreira of Brazil, who coached Saudi Arabia.

Spain’s Julen Lopetegui was dismissed as coach of La Roja on the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after it was announced that he had been hired as Real Madrid’s head coach.