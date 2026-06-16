Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

He’s eager for a rematch. The Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria spoke for the first time after being soundly defeated by American Justin Gaethje at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House.

Through his Instagram profile, Topuria congratulated Gaethje on his victory, while also challenging him to face off again in the future.

"Justin, congratulations. You said you’d leave your mark on my face… and you did. You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too. No excuses," the Spanish fighter noted in his post. "I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night. That’s the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side."

"I’ll heal. I’ll rest. And I’ll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous. And trust me… this story between us is far from over. We’ll have our rematch," he declared.

Gaethje ended Topuria’s winning streak, as Topuria entered UFC Freedom 250 undefeated—17 wins in 17 fights. The American dominated the Matador for virtually the entire bout, until he finished him with a technical knockout (TKO).

The eye injuries sustained from Gaethje's strikes forced Topuria's corner to stop the fight. The Spanish-Georgian is recovering well.