'We are going to defeat Petro': Miguel Uribe, one of the leading adversaries of the controversial Colombian president

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2025

On June 7, a young aspirant to the presidency of Colombia was the victim of an attack while at a rally in the Modelia neighborhood of Bogotá. Miguel Uribe Turbay, 39, had a legislative career lasting more than a decade and was a member of one of the best-known dynasties within the country's political arena. Two months after being hit by those shots, the presidential candidate was unable to pull through and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital where he was admitted.

Uribe was one of the opposition leaders with the brightest future, with a strong chance to turn around a country locked on a progressive course. Until he was hit with the bullets that, 65 days later, would ultimately cause his death, the candidate did not cease to verbally confront the policies of the current Colombian government. He was so persistent in this fight that he became one of Petro's leading adversaries.

"We are going to defeat Petro"

Hours before the attack that caused his death, Uribe published a clear message exposing his main objective if were to win the nomination from his party, Centro Democrático, for the presidential election to be held between May and June next year: "We are going to defeat Petro."

"Whatever we must do in defense of democracy, we will do it. We are going to defeat Petro. It is our duty to the country. It is time for unity. Colombia has a future," Uribe wrote.

But these words were not just electioneering. Uribe offered arguments, reasons that exposed the embarrassments of the government and that painted a picture of a president marked by a criminal past.

"Cowardly and cynical. Gustavo Petro attacks with slander those who forgave him his crimes. It was Petro who wielded weapons and participated in a criminal group. It was the M-19 that assassinated, tortured, kidnapped and burned down the Palace of Justice. We will not allow the executioners to return as saviors nor the victims as victimizers. We will not allow them to rewrite history. With us, impunity will end," he said.

The former presidential aspirant, in another of his strong messages, also reproached the president for striving to eliminate the separation of powers in Colombia. "It is unacceptable that Gustavo Petro continues pressuring Congress, insists on his eagerness to disregard the separation of powers and lies to the country about the decision of a judge who has not ordered to repeat any vote," he pointed out.

Uribe promised that he would put an end to certain policies of Petro's government, such as, for example, with the "environmental fanaticism" and the "de-growth theory." He also showed frontal opposition when the president raised a popular consultation to carry out a labor reform that, according to Petro, would benefit all citizens.

"Let it be clear to Gustavo Petro that we are going to stop and defeat him. This nightmare ends on Aug. 7, 2026. His attempt to call the popular consultation is illegal," Uribe declared.