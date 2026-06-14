United Kingdom intercepts Russian shadow fleet oil tanker for first time in English Channel

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de junio, 2026

The United Kingdom announced Sunday the interception of an oil tanker linked to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" in the English Channel, in an unprecedented military and police operation that, according to London, deals a direct blow to the mechanisms used by Moscow to finance the war in Ukraine.

The information was initially reported by AFP and later confirmed by the British Ministry of Defense, which detailed that the operation lasted six hours in the early morning and involved military aircraft, Chinook helicopters, and Royal Navy units, including the frigate HMS Sutherland.

According to the official statement, the oil tanker SMYRTOS, subject to international sanctions, was boarded by Royal Navy commandos and specialized agents from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

"In the first operation of its kind led by the United Kingdom, the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Navy commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency, despite Russia’s efforts to circumvent sanctions and continue fueling its barbaric war with Ukraine,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

British authorities reported that the vessel will be moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England, where it will remain under surveillance while investigations continue.

A blow to war financing

British Defense Minister Dan Jarvis stated that the operation aims to weaken one of the main tools used by Moscow to maintain its energy revenues despite Western restrictions.

"Russia relies on its shadow fleet to finance its conflict in Ukraine, and our interdiction deals a severe blow to Putin’s illegal war," Jarvis said.

The minister added that the operation was carried out in close coordination with France and emphasized that dismantling these maritime networks exerts "direct pressure on the resources sustaining Russian aggression in Ukraine and reduces its ability to threaten security across Europe and beyond."

For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, described the interception as "yet another blow to Russia" and warned that those who help finance the invasion of Ukraine "cannot hide."

The so-called "shadow fleet"

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed sweeping sanctions on the Russian energy sector. In response, Moscow has turned to an extensive network of oil tankers and cargo ships known as the "shadow fleet" or "covert fleet," used to transport crude oil and derivatives while evading controls, restrictions, and price caps.

These ships are typically older vessels, registered under flags of convenience and with ownership structures that are difficult to trace. Several Western governments maintain that they are part of a network designed to circumvent embargoes and maintain the flow of revenue from Russian energy exports.

The United Kingdom has already sanctioned hundreds of vessels suspected of being part of this network, barring them from British ports and various maritime services.

Change in British strategy Sunday’s operation comes after the British government announced in March an expansion of its legal powers to board, inspect, and even seize vessels belonging to the Russian clandestine fleet sailing in waters under British jurisdiction.

​

​The measure was part of a broader strategy to strengthen enforcement of international sanctions against Moscow and limit the Kremlin’s sources of funding.

​

​Likewise, the decision came amid an international context marked by the easing of some U.S. restrictions on Russian oil, a measure adopted by Washington to contain the sharp volatility in energy prices stemming from the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Coordinated pressure in Europe

The United Kingdom is not the only country that has stepped up actions against the so-called shadow fleet. In recent months, France, Belgium, Finland, and other European states have carried out inspections, detentions, and seizures of vessels suspected of violating sanctions imposed on Russia.

European authorities consider these operations essential to closing loopholes in economic restrictions and reducing Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort in Ukraine.

According to London, the interception of the SMYRTOS represents another step in this coordinated strategy and sends a clear signal to maritime networks that continue to facilitate Russian energy trade outside the scope of international sanctions.