Federal judge dismisses new lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: What did the court rule?

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de junio, 2026

A federal judge dismissed the civil lawsuit filed by singer Dawn Richard against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, ruling that most of the allegations were filed outside the established legal deadlines. However, the former member of Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money may still refile the core of her claim in a state court in New York.

The decision, issued on June 12 by federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla and released this week, brings an end to the proceedings initiated by Richard in September 2024 in federal court, though it leaves open a path for her to continue litigating one of her main allegations under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

What the court ruled

Richard filed a 55-page complaint accusing Combs of sexual abuse, physical assaults, threats, breach of contract, and a pattern of abusive behavior during the years she worked under the Bad Boy Records label.

Judge Failla dismissed the 18 claims included in the federal lawsuit. According to the ruling cited by the media, most of the allegations could not proceed because they were filed well beyond the statutory deadlines established by New York law.

However, the court ruled that the first claim in the lawsuit, related to municipal legislation on gender-based violence, should be dismissed "without prejudice," a legal concept that allows the plaintiff to refile that part of the case before a competent court.

In her ruling, Failla emphasized that the decision does not constitute an assessment of the truthfulness of the allegations.

"The court’s ruling stands apart from its disapproval of the factual allegations, which, if true, are abhorrent," the judge wrote, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Dawn Richard’s Response

After the decision was announced, Arick Fudali, Richard’s attorney and a partner at The Bloom Firm, announced that the legal team will proceed with the main claim in state court.

"We fully agree with the judge that the allegations in this case are abhorrent. We intend to continue fighting for Dawn until justice is served," the attorney told AP.

The defense argues that the most significant part of the lawsuit remains valid thanks to the possibility of refiling it under state laws related to gender-based violence.

Combs' Position

Combs’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court ruling. However, a statement released to Billboard celebrated the ruling.

"For quite some time, the allegations in this lawsuit have made headlines around the world. Today’s decision to dismiss the case is an important reminder that allegations are not conclusions and that courts exist to evaluate claims according to established legal standards," a spokesperson said.

When the lawsuit was filed in 2024, Combs’s camp had stated that the businessman was “surprised and disappointed” by the allegations.

The singer’s allegations

Richard worked with Combs between 2004 and 2012, first as a member of the group Danity Kane and later on the project Diddy-Dirty Money.

In her lawsuit, she alleged that she was the victim of non-consensual touching, threats, and various forms of psychological abuse. She also claimed to have witnessed episodes of physical violence against Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, Combs's then-partner.

Among other allegations, Richard claimed that she was locked in a vehicle for hours as punishment, that she was subjected to degrading and sexist comments, and that she witnessed abusive behavior within the professional and personal circles of the Bad Boy Records founder.

Combs has repeatedly denied the accusations made against him.