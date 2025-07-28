Kristi Noem and Javier Milei initiate process for Argentina to return to Visa Waiver Program

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de julio, 2025

Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security, traveled to Argentina to meet with President Javier Milei. The Republican visited the city of Buenos Aires to discuss the inclusion of the South American country in the tourist visa waiver program. She also took the opportunity to meet with local officials, ride horses and eat a traditional barbecue.

The meeting with Milei was also attended by Patricia Bullrich, Minister of National Security, and Gerardo Werthein, Minister of Foreign Affairs. There, both Noem and the President initiated the beginning of the process for Argentines to enter U.S. soil without a visa.

Noem, who will leave for the United States next Tuesday, was accompanied by Corey Lewandowski, an advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives, adviser Robert Thomas Law and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy in Buenos Aires, Heidi Nicole Gomez.

Argentina was part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) until 2002 and has since been excluded.

"Under President Javier Milei’s leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States—more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations," Noem assured through a statement.

As for the timeframe for the process to be regularized, the former governor of South Dakota clarified that "it would be very difficult for it to be in less than a year."

"This request is the first step in a rigorous process that will require Argentina to comply with high international standards in its immigration procedures, which will strengthen the country's border security and raise its international prestige. The technical cooperation includes key areas of work such as the incorporation of electronic passports, biometric systems and advanced migration control," said President Milei's office.

"The beginning of this process is a clear sign of the excellent bond between President Javier Milei and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, based on the trust between both presidents, in addition to the work coordinated by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, the Chancellor, Gerardo Werthein, and the Argentine Ambassador in Washington, Alejandro Oxenford, in close collaboration with the authorities of the Government of the United States," they added.

After her meeting at Casa Rosada, Noem went to Campo de Mayo, where she shared a traditional barbecue with Minister Bullrich and other officials. She also enjoyed a horseback ride in the place.