The DOJ sues Virginia over a law banning ICE agents from wearing masks

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de junio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the state of Virginia over a law that prohibits federal immigration agents from operating with their faces covered and requires them to display visible identification during their operations. The Trump Administration argues that the state laws are "unconstitutional," since the state lacks constitutional authority to impose operational requirements on federal agents.

In May, Virginia’s Democratic governor, Abigail Spanberger, signed a series of laws and executive orders related to law enforcement that will take effect in July. Specifically, they will establish identification requirements and restrictions on cooperation with local and state law enforcement agencies. One of the most controversial provisions prohibits federal immigration agents from operating with their faces covered.

"Law enforcement officers who wear masks on American streets undermine basic expectations of accountability, sow fear and confusion, and erode public trust," the Democrat stated in a press release. "Americans have witnessed the horrors that can occur when masked federal immigration agents resort to fear-based policing tactics and police theater on American streets, as in Minnesota, where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed," she added.

Furthermore, just days after taking office, Spanberger canceled the state’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On the other hand, the DOJ argues that the use of masks is a legitimate safety measure to protect the physical safety of agents and their families. In a statement, the agency asserts that forcing them to show their faces hinders the enforcement of immigration laws and jeopardizes sensitive operations.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the requirements imposed by Spanberger on federal agents are "unconstitutional," arguing that they constitute a direct encroachment on federal authority.

"Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of Americans, and they do not deserve to have their personal information disclosed or to be harassed simply for doing their duty," stated Todd Blanche, acting attorney general, who was previously nominated by President Donald Trump to be confirmed in his position by the Senate.

"Virginia's anti-law-enforcement policies regulate the federal government and are designed to endanger our officers. These laws cannot remain in effect," he added.