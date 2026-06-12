A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit seeking to block the UFC event at the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de junio, 2026

A federal judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to halt the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. The event, part of a series of events held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, will take place on Sunday, June 14, a date that coincides with President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit had been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by the Public Integrity Project, a nonprofit organization, on behalf of a political activist and an Air Force veteran.

The plaintiffs argued that the event was "deeply corrupt," as it would grant UFC unprecedented access to the White House to organize a private show that would generate economic and promotional benefits for the company and its business partners.

In his 15-page ruling, Judge Amit Mehta did not address the arguments in the lawsuit, but rather found that the plaintiffs did not meet the necessary requirements for a federal court to intervene. The judge emphasized the lack of standing, as the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that they would suffer specific harm from the event taking place.

"The court rightly rejected an untimely and frivolous effort to halt the historic UFC event hosted to honor the 250th anniversary of our Nation," said Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson.

"The White House is thankful for this correct decision and looks forward to hosting this once-in-a-lifetime celebration on the South Lawn," he added.