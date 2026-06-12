Austin Metcalf's family receives death threats following Karmelo Anthony's conviction

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2026

Karmelo Anthony’s conviction did not close the darkest chapter of this case: it opened it in a new direction. While the 17-year-old awaits the outcome of his appeal in prison after being sentenced to 35 years for stabbing and killing his teammate Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, his supporters have reportedly unleashed a campaign of harassment and violence against those involved in the case—including the victim’s family.

The Metcalf family is receiving messages ranging from cruelty to direct threats. As reported by TMZ, one of the texts received by a family member read: "He [Austin] f***ed around and found out." Another, even more disturbing, stated: "Should've stabbed hunter too"—Hunter is Austin’s twin brother. Added to this are threats to show up at the family’s homes and messages mocking the young man’s grave. The father, Jeff Metcalf, confirmed to CBS that the threats continue. This isn’t the first time: last August, a SWAT team arrived at his home in Frisco with weapons following 911 calls.

The violence, it seems, isn’t limited to words. A video posted on X by a user in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a cyclist allegedly hitting a man on the street, asking him if he served on the jury in the Anthony case. In the video, a female voice is heard identifying the victim as a war veteran. The Jacksonville Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating: "We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved."