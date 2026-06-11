LIVE | Iran insists that the Strait of Hormuz 'is completely closed' and fired on two ships attempting to cross

Published by Israel Duro 11 de junio, 2026

Iran’s provocations and its breaches of the ceasefire, including the attack on Israel earlier this week and the downing of an Apache helicopter, have exhausted Donald Trump’s patience. He ordered airstrikes for the second consecutive day and warned the ayatollahs that fighter jets will continue to attack their territory with increasing intensity if an agreement is not reached soon.

Something that does not seem very plausible at the moment, following new attacks by the Revolutionary Guards against U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan that left several people injured. Qatari mediators left Tehran after intense negotiations.

Oil prices resumed their upward trend following the escalation, with the price of Brent and West Texas Intermediate exceeding $90 during the Asian trading session.

06:43 am Iran insists that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed until further notice" 12:43 06/11/2026 12:43 06/11/2026 The new Iranian authority responsible for overseeing the Strait of Hormuz insisted that transit through this waterway, which is key for the transport of hydrocarbons, remains completely closed until further notice, following the latest attacks by the United States.



"Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of U.S. forces in the region, and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until further notice," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority stated in a message on X.

05:18 am Russia and Iran insist on a return to the negotiating table 12:38 06/11/2026 13:03 11/06/2026 The Kremlin and China urged the United States and Iran to resume peace talks and warned that further attacks in their conflict would be detrimental to the global economy.



“We call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint and return to the negotiating table,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked by AFP about the new attacks. He added that the escalation carries the risk of further "negative consequences for the situation in the region and the global economy."

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​For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian noted that "China strongly urges the parties involved to immediately cease military operations, resume dialogue and negotiations, respond to the mediation efforts of the relevant countries, and reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible."

04:27 am Oil prices rise again after exchange of attacks 12:12 PM June 11, 2026 13:03 11/06/2026 Oil prices rose again after the prospect of an early peace agreement in Iran faded. The barrel of Brent from the North Sea, the global benchmark, rose 1.7% to $94.68, while the U.S. WTI rose 2% to $91.84.

04:10 am Iran considers the truce now "practically irrelevant" 12:10 06/11/2026 12:10 PM 06/11/2026 The ceasefire in effect between Iran and the United States since April 8 is now practically meaningless, Iranian diplomats stated on Thursday following another night of U.S. airstrikes.



"The illegal and criminal attacks carried out by the United States in recent hours not only constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter (...), but also render the ceasefire practically irrelevant," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

03:42 am Iran attacks U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait 11:59 AM, June 11, 2026 11:59 AM 06/11/2026 In retaliation for the latest U.S. attacks, the Revolutionary Guards claimed to have fired 12 ballistic missiles at the Al Azrak base in Jordan, used by the United States. In addition, they indicated that they launched drone attacks against the military bases of Ali al Salem and Ahmad al Jaber in Kuwait, as well as against an air facility in Bahrain.



Air raid sirens were activated in Bahrain, according to the Ministry of Interior. In Kuwait, the military announced that it was “engaging hostile aerial targets,” and the civil aviation authority closed the emirate’s airspace.



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02:54 am Trump claims that more than 100 million barrels were shipped through the Strait of Hormuz 11:54 AM June 11, 2026 11:54 AM June 11, 2026 Politics Trump Reveals Secret Operation That Enabled the Transport of More Than 100 Million Barrels Through Hormuz Joaquín Núñez