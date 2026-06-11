UK defense secretary resigns, blames Keir Starmer: ‘You have been unable’

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de junio, 2026

The crisis in the Keir Starmer government and the rift within the Labour Party is deepening. Defense Secretary John Healey submitted his resignation on Thursday after disagreeing with the U.K. prime minister over military spending.

Healey criticized Starmer for refusing to increase defense funding in the face of the "rising threats" facing the United Kingdom.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," wrote the now former defense minister in his letter. "You know what defen[s]e needs. You made the argument for this powerfully in your speech at the Munich Security Conference back in February. Without a DIP that meets the moment in this way, I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our Forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe."

"After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation as your Defen[s]e Secretary," he added.

Starmer in free fall

Healey’s resignation is the second within Starmer’s cabinet to occur in less than a month. On May 14, Wes Streeting, who served as Minister of Health and Social Care, submitted his resignation, saying he had "lost confidence" in the prime minister.

"It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party in the next general election," Streeting said. Previously, Angela Rayner, who was Starmer’s right-hand woman; Miatta Fahnbulleh, former Housing Minister; Tim Allan, head of communications at Downing Street; and Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff, have left the Labour leader’s cabinet.

The appointment of Peter Mandelson—linked to Jeffrey Epstein—as British ambassador to the United States and the crushing defeat his party suffered in the local elections in May worsened Starmer’s position at the helm of Downing Street.

Despite everything, Starmer is still clinging to power.