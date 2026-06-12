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Judge rejects appeal to halt removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center

District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered last month, in a ruling, that Trump’s name be removed from the iconic building in the U.S. capital by Friday.

Kennedy Center

Kennedy CenterAFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from the Kennedy Center’s board of directors and the Department of Justice to halt the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the performing arts center.

District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered last month, in a ruling, that Trump’s name be removed from the iconic building in the U.S. capital by Friday.

The board of directors and the Department of Justice filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay the execution of his ruling.

The judge denied the request, arguing that the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of an 'illegal' government action."

In his May 29 ruling, Cooper noted that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and that only Congress has the authority to change its name.

14-day deadline

He then gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump’s name from the facade and from any materials associated with the center.

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Center removed Trump’s name from its website. However, his name remains on the building’s facade.

Cooper also issued a temporary ruling that blocked Trump’s demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years for renovations.

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