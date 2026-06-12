Judge rejects appeal to halt removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2026

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from the Kennedy Center’s board of directors and the Department of Justice to halt the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the performing arts center.

District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered last month, in a ruling, that Trump’s name be removed from the iconic building in the U.S. capital by Friday.

The board of directors and the Department of Justice filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay the execution of his ruling.

The judge denied the request, arguing that the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of an 'illegal' government action."

In his May 29 ruling, Cooper noted that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and that only Congress has the authority to change its name.