Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero on Trump’s negotiations with Iran: 'The Iranian regime is not a partner you can trust'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero about the latest developments in the Iran conflict, including President Donald Trump's decision to call off an attack he had ordered just hours earlier.

“The Iranians are well known for their failure to adhere to any kind of negotiation. We have seen throughout the history of the last 47 years that they are not partners one can trust. […] The United States launched a military campaign that, over 39 days, succeeded in neutralizing much of the Iranian regime’s military capacity. But, on the other hand, the United States has engaged in negotiations to reach an understanding where the objectives set by Trump have been met. “The president somehow had a degree of confidence that these negotiations would reach a favorable conclusion for the United States and the entire world,” Romero said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.