Trump accuses Iran of lying about the agreement, while the White House insists that Tehran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump accused Iran on Friday of misrepresenting the content of the agreement being negotiated with the United States to end the war and asserted that the version released by Tehran does not correspond to the terms agreed upon by both parties.

According to AFP, the White House responded to the reports published by Iranian media and maintained that Tehran has already accepted five fundamental points of the agreement: the destruction and removal of its nuclear material, the dismantling of its nuclear program, the maintenance of the freeze on funds until it meets the agreed conditions, the continued openness of the Strait of Hormuz, and the end of Iranian funding for terrorist groups.

"This is what they agreed to," a senior U.S. administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Washington’s response came after Iranian state and semi-official media outlets released what they presented as a draft of the framework agreement being discussed to end the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran insists that reaching an agreement is closer than ever.

Trump categorically rejected that version: "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with," Trump added. "They better get their act together, and FAST!" Trump wrote.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA stated that Tehran will not relinquish control of the Strait of Hormuz or its right to nuclear enrichment. For its part, the Mehr news agency published a text attributed to a source close to the Iranian negotiating team that calls for a "permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities (...) even in Lebanon" and a 60-day period of negotiations to reach a final agreement on the nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

According to reports circulated by Iranian media, the proposal also calls for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, as well as compensation and reconstruction plans valued at at least $300 billion for damages suffered during the war.

Washington denies that these terms are part of the agreement.

A senior U.S. official told AFP that the frozen funds will not be released until Iran meets the established conditions and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear material will be removed and destroyed.

Vice President JD Vance also rejected reports that Tehran would receive immediate economic benefits.