In the midst of a close campaign against Kamala Harris, Trump calls back his former chief strategist

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump reinforced his team with a series of strategic additions aimed at shoring up the campaign in its final months before the election, including the addition of Corey Lewandowski, who played a key role in the successful 2016 campaign.

Return of key figures.

Corey Lewandowski, who has been a close adviser to Trump since the beginning of his political career, now returns to the core of the campaign as an adviser to the leadership team. Joining Lewandowski are Tim Murtaugh, former communications director for Trump's 2020 campaign, and Alex Bruesewitz, known for his influence on social media and his role at super PAC MAGA Inc. Also joining are Taylor Budowich and Alex Pfeiffer, who were previously associated with MAGA Inc.

"As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team," Trump campaign co-managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita reported.

A reinforcement, not a radical change

The advisers close to Trump explained that, despite the reconfiguration of the team, these new hires do not represent a drastic change in strategy, but rather a necessary reinforcement at this crucial stage of the race. The campaign co-managers praised the experience of the new members, stressing that their knowledge from previous campaigns will be invaluable in taking on Harris and his running mate, Tim Walz.

"Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history," they said.

Controversy and loyalty

Lewandowski's return is not without controversy. In 2021, he was removed from his post after being accused of sexual harassment by the wife of a Trump donor. Despite the criticism and Trump's initial distancing, the former president has maintained his loyalty to Lewandowski, who has continued to serve in consulting roles in the Republican field and atthe 2024 Republican National Convention.