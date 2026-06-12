Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de junio, 2026

The Iranian regime’s Mehr news agency released on Friday what it presented as a draft memorandum of understanding with the United States, seeking a “permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

According to the document cited by the outlet, the agreement also provides for "60 days of negotiations to reach an agreement on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of primary and secondary U.S. sanctions."

The draft also provides for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds during the 60-day final negotiation period. It added that half of that sum would be "available to Iran before the start of negotiations."

The Iranian regime defends its control of the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program

The official IRNA news agency emphasized that Iran will not cede control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz nor will it agree to restore conditions prior to the U.S. and Israeli military attacks.

"Iran makes no commitment in this text to relinquish control of the strait or to restore the conditions that existed prior to the U.S. and Israeli military aggression," according to IRNA, which described "the general outlines of the current text" that is being finalized.

Furthermore, the Islamic Republic insisted that it will retain its right to enrich uranium under any final agreement. "Iran will negotiate its nuclear program only within the framework of the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic," the agency stated.

The draft, which is still under review, represents the Iranian position in the indirect talks with Washington to defuse the regional conflict. So far, neither the White House nor the Israeli government has confirmed the authenticity of the document or issued any statements regarding it.