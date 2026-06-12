Kennedy Center's board of directors and DOJ appeal order to remove Trump's name
District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered last month that Trump’s name be removed from the building in the nation’s capital that houses the Kennedy Center by Friday.
The Kennedy Center’s board of directors and the Department of Justice appealed a federal judge’s decision ordering the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the performing arts complex.
District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered last month that Trump’s name be removed from the building in the nation’s capital that houses the Kennedy Center by Friday.
The board of directors and the Department of Justice filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay his ruling.
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"Requiring a name change now, only to potentially revert back to the current name after appeal, would be incredibly confusing for the public," they argued.
"Absent a stay, Defendants will be forced to squander time and money -- by both removing the signage and then potentially returning it after appeal," they said.
The judge’s decision
In his May 29 ruling, Cooper stated that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed in Trump’s honor and that only Congress has the right to change its name.
He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump’s name from the facade and from any materials related to the site.
Cooper also issued a court order temporarily blocking Trump’s demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years for renovations, which were set to begin in July.