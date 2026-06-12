Gabbard releases intelligence showing federal government has funded 120 biolabs in 30 countries

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that she is releasing never-before-seen documents concerning the U.S. government funding 120 biolabs in 30 countries, including Ukraine.

"In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] will continue working with partners across the administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what 'research' is being conducted," Gabbard said in X.

In Friday's announcement, Gabbard said that the Intelligence Community had previously warned that a biolab funded by the U.S. existed in Ukraine and likely contained dangerous pathogens. As the war with Russia continues, the labs are vulnerable to Russian attack, seizure or damage.

Many of the 120 labs engaged in research involving highly contagious pathogens and gain-of-function research with little oversight, according to the ODNI release.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth," Gabbard said in a statement.

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