Analyst Andrés Depew: “Petro is willing to do everything in his power to prevent de la Espriella from coming to power”
Analyst Andrés Depew offered his opinion on what Colombian President Gustavo Petro might do if the right-wing presidential candidate, Abelardo de la Espriella, were to win the presidential election.
On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed analyst Andrés Depew about what might happen in Colombia if right-wing presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella were to win the election; after President Gustavo Petro threatened to mobilize street protests if this were to happen.
“Petro is willing to do everything in his power to prevent de la Espriella from coming to power. And not for nothing, within the president’s inner circle Donald Trump we have been discussing the imminent danger Petro poses in these elections and the danger to Colombia and the entire Western Hemisphere if Iván Cepeda wins the election,” said Depew.
You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.