Analyst Andrés Depew: “Petro is willing to do everything in his power to prevent de la Espriella from coming to power”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed analyst Andrés Depew about what might happen in Colombia if right-wing presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella were to win the election; after President Gustavo Petro threatened to mobilize street protests if this were to happen.

“Petro is willing to do everything in his power to prevent de la Espriella from coming to power. And not for nothing, within the president’s inner circle Donald Trump we have been discussing the imminent danger Petro poses in these elections and the danger to Colombia and the entire Western Hemisphere if Iván Cepeda wins the election,” said Depew.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.