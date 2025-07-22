Trump threatened to strike Iran again and reiterated that its nuclear facilities were 'destroyed'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to launch further attacks on Iran and reiterated his claims that U.S. bombings of the country's nuclear plants resulted in their total annihilation. Likewise, the conservative leader lashed out at CNN for asserting, a few weeks earlier, that those Iranian nuclear sites had not been completely destroyed and that the only thing the Trump administration had achieved with its bombings was to delay the Islamic regime's nuclear program.

"Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Iranian nuclear facilities: ‘The damage is very serious, they have been destroyed.’ Of course, it is as I said and we will do it again if necessary! Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran’s nuclear sites. CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

Nuclear negotiations remain in place

The U.S. bombings took place just days after Israel began its strikes against Iran, having determined that the Persian country was close to developing nuclear weapons, which the Israeli government has argued would pose a threat to the Jewish nation's existence. Although this action on the part of Jerusalem was an obstacle for the nuclear negotiations that were taking place between Washington and Tehran, the fact is that they have not come to a halt. In fact, the Iranian regime has communicated that it would be willing to return to such negotiations with the Trump Administration, as long as the latter does not attack the Persian country again.

"Assurance should be provided that in case of a resumption of talks, the trend will not lead to war. There should be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities has made it more difficult and complicated to achieve a solution based on negotiations," Aragchi said in a speech to foreign diplomats in the Iranian capital a couple of weeks ago.