Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot, expresses strong endorsement of Donald Trump: ‘I have never been more excited about the future of America’

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de julio, 2025

Ken Langone, co-founder of The Home Depot and well-known entrepreneur, expressed unprecedented enthusiasm for the future of America under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNBC, Langone praised Trump's economic policies, leadership style and ability to revitalize the American spirit, marking a notable change in his previous stance toward the president.

“If I told you how bullish I was, you wouldn’t believe it. I have never been more excited about the future of America than I am right now, right this minute, for a lot of reasons,” Langone said.

“Number one, like it or not, this guy is getting things done … He’s acting presidential. I’m impressed with the people he’s got around him.”

He's convinced of Trump's leadership



Langone, who initially showed reticence towards Trump, highlighted his current conviction: “I am sold on Trump (… ) I think he’s got a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever.”

According to the businessman, Trump's impact is visible in society: “People are walking with more bounce in their [step] — it’s all around (…) When you made a mistake, admit it.”

Trump's tariff policy



On economic policies, Langone addressed his initial concern about tariffs, an issue that troubled him because of his preference for free trade. However, he acknowledged Trump's instinct: "Initially, my concern was I don’t like tariffs; I like free trade. However, I think — damn it, give Trump credit. His instincts are good. Some of these things need to be fixed.”

On the Big Beautiful Bill, the billionaire expressed support, highlighting its potential to stimulate economic growth: "I was worried about inflation and I was worried about the deficit. I think there’s a lot of merit to the notion that it’s going to trigger such significant economic growth that we might see tax revenues going up through the profitability bracket.”

On the foreign policy front, the businessman noted that the world is beginning to look at the United States with greater respect. “The world is a mess, but I think it’s coming more in our direction than it was. I think that strike in Iran had significant symbolic meaning for the world that America is here and when our interests are at risk, we’re going to do something about it," he said.