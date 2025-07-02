Iran suspends its cooperation with the UN atomic agency

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de julio, 2025

On Wednesday, Iran suspended its cooperation with the UN atomic energy agency, against which it multiplied accusations in the wake of the recent war with Israel.

The 12-day war that began on June 13 with Israeli bombardments aggravated tensions between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On June 25, the day after the cease-fire announced by the United States, the Iranian legislature approved a bill that suspends cooperation with the IAEA.

It was subsequently approved by the Guardian Council, a body charged with reviewing laws, before being ratified Wednesday by Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Masoud Pezeshkian signed into law the law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," state television said.

Iranian officials have sharply criticized the IAEA. Tehran also slammed the agency for a resolution adopted on June 12 accusing Iran of failing to comply with its nuclear obligations.

According to Iran, that resolution paved the way for the Israeli airstrikes.