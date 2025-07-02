Trump announced that Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday via his Truth Social account that the Israeli government accepted the terms of a 60-day cease-fire in Gaza, and warned the Palestinian terror group Hamas to accept the deal as well before conditions worsen for them. "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote, adding that the governments of Egypt and Qatar would deliver the final proposal. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," the Republican leader added.

The conservative leader announced this breakthrough as he prepares to receive Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House. His announcement came after several days in which Trump increased pressure on Jerusalem and on the jihadist group to reach an agreement that would include not only a ceasefire, but also the release of hostages, in order to end once and for all the current armed conflict taking place in Gaza, which began after the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel last October 7, 2023.

"I think we’ll have a deal next week"

Trump's announcement came just hours after Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer visited Washington to hold talks with senior Republican administration officials on a possible ceasefire in both Iran and Gaza. His announcement also came shortly after a brief exchange with reporters in which the Republican leader reiterated that his hope was to achieve a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas next week.

After being asked whether it was the right time to press the Israeli prime minister to close the deal, Trump commented that Netanyahu was ready to reach an understanding. "He wants to. I think we’ll have a deal next week," the president said of Netanyahu, while visiting a new immigration detention center in Florida.