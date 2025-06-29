Israeli court postpones Netanyahu's hearings in corruption trial after message from Trump
"We partially accept the request and cancel the days of Mr. Netanyahu's hearings, scheduled for June 30 and July 2," the Jerusalem court document states.
A court on Sunday partially granted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to delay his corruption trial hearings, according to a court document released by his Likud party.
"We partially accept the request and cancel the days of Mr. Netanyahu's hearings, scheduled for June 30 and July 2," said the document from the Jerusalem court, which had previously rejected the prime minister's request.
The information was confirmed just hours after former President Donald Trump voiced support for Netanyahu, calling the legal proceedings against the Israeli leader "senseless" amid the ongoing security crisis in the Middle East.
Trump's warning
Posting on his Truth Social platform, the Republican leader sharply criticized the requirement for Netanyahu to appear in court daily while he is engaged in negotiations to stabilize the region.
"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a war hero and a prime minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to get rid of the dangerous nuclear threat in Iran," Trump tweeted Saturday.
The former president claimed that Netanyahu is currently “in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas,” which includes Israel’s national objective of securing the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group during the October 7 attack.
Trump also likened Netanyahu’s legal troubles to his own court battles during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Hearings postponed
On Thursday, Netanyahu’s lawyer requested a postponement of the prime minister’s hearings, citing “developments in the region and around the world” in the wake of the war with Iran and the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
“Netanyahu is obligated to devote all his time and energy to managing critical national, diplomatic, and security matters,” attorney Amit Hadad wrote in a request submitted to the court.
The hearings were set for next week.
Trials for alleged corruption
He is facing three corruption cases, accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. In the first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting luxury gifts—such as cigars, jewelry, and champagne—worth around 250,000 euros ($293,000) from billionaires in exchange for political favors.
In the other two cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.
These proceedings are unfolding while Israel continues military operations in Gaza and directly confronts Iran over its nuclear program.
Since the White House, Trump has repeatedly expressed his support for Netanyahu, emphasizing that his administration will continue backing Israel’s security. He also hinted that the prime minister’s leadership should be respected during this critical time for the U.S., Israel, and the Middle East.