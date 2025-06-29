Trump warns he will not tolerate judicial "persecution" against Netanyahu: "He is a War Hero"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump came out in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the judicial situation facing the Israeli leader in the midst of Middle East security crisis.

Through his Truth Social network, President Trump harshly criticized that Netanyahu must go to court daily while he is involved in negotiations for stability in the region.

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran," Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president assured that the Israeli leader is currently "in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas," which includes Israel's national goal of freeing hostages captured by the terrorist group in last October 7.

Trump, moreover, compared the process Netanyahu is going through to his 2024 court battles in the midst of an election campaign.

"How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure," Trump wrote. "This travesty of “Justice” will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu."

Then, Trump warned that Washington will not remain on the sidelines.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," the president said, alluding to the economic and military backing his administration maintains with the Israeli state, a key U.S. partner.

For months, Netanyahu faces trial for alleged corruption, in the midst of the largest military escalation in the Middle East in decades. The trial is taking place as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza and, in addition, directly confronts Iran to curb its nuclear program.

Since the White House, Trump has repeatedly reiterated his support for Netanyahu, emphasizing that his Administration will continue to support Israel's security, although, as he hinted, he expects the Prime Minister's leadership to be respected at a critical time for the U.S., Israel and the Middle East.