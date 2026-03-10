ICE seeks custody of illegal immigrant accused of sexually assaulting girl in Utah

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de marzo, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has requested that authorities in Summit County, Utah notify the agency before releasing a 24-year-old Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor in Park City, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The suspect, identified as Conrrado Ahuexoteco Atrisco, was arrested by local police and faces charges of suspicion of forcible sexual abuse, considered a second-degree felony, as well as allegedly providing a false statement to an officer.

The facts: a friend's house, deportations and non-consent

According to reports cited by DHS, the incident allegedly occurred at the apartment of a friend of the victim. The minor was watching videos on her phone when the defendant approached her and asked to watch them with her. He then sat down on the bed next to the girl and, according to the complaint, began touching her without her consent. The victim stated to the police that she asked him to stop.

Just hours later the teen told her mother and a school counselor at Park City High School about what happened.

Federal officials said Ahuexoteco Atrisco had previously entered the United States with his mother near the Sonoran Desert, where both were detained by Border Patrol and deported to Mexico. According to DHS, the man reportedly re-entered the country at a later date.

The case remains under investigation

ICE reported that it filed a detainer on March 5, asking local authorities to notify the agency prior to any possible release of the defendant.

For their part, prosecutors in the case have requested that the suspect remain in custody as they believe he is a flight risk.

The case remains under investigation and authorities have not yet announced the date of the next court hearing.