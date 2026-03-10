George H. W. Bush's promise is fulfilled after 36 years: Marco Rubio returns family crucifix to Bolivia's president

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de marzo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned a crucifix to Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz that belonged to his father, former President Jaime Paz Zamora. With this gesture, Rubio fulfilled a promise made almost 36 years ago by then-President George H. W. Bush to Paz Zamora.

The former U.S. president promised to return the piece when one of Paz Zamora's sons became president of Bolivia.

The event took place over the weekend. Rodrigo Paz is one of 12 Hispanic heads of state invited by President Donald Trump to be part of the Shield of the Americas, a regional coalition against cartels and foreign influence organized by the U.S. president at Trump National in Doral, Fla.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted the story on social media. He expressed that "Promises made, promises kept."

"Bush wrote Paz a characteristically gracious thank-you note and said that he would give instructions to return the family heirloom when one of the Paz boys became President."

"As fate would have it, one of them, Rodrigo Paz, was elected President of Bolivia last year," he added while explaining that the Bush Library contacted the State Department to explain the history of the crucifix and request its delivery to President Paz.