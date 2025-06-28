Israel kills one of Hamas' founders significantly involved in the October 7 massacre
He is Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, who was active in rebuilding the terrorist group's organizational structures damaged during the war.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Saturday the killing of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the founding leaders of the Hamas terrorist group who was eliminated during a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency in the Gaza Strip.
Issa, considered a pillar of Hamas' military wing, was killed in an airstrike in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.
According to the IDF, the terrorist leader had a key role as head of the combat support headquarters, leading efforts to rebuild and train Hamas forces following damage sustained during the ongoing conflict with Israel.
The IDF identified him as one of those primarily responsible for planning and executing the terrorist attack last October 7, 2023, the most serious against Israel in decades.
Israeli authorities also claimed that in recent days Issa was still involved in the preparation of new offensives against Israeli troops and civilians.
Issa's assassination comes right in the midst of a sustained fierce Israeli offensive against senior Hamas commanders and following the recent elimination of Saeed Izadi, an Iranian commander who Israel says was another key player in organizing the October 7 attack.