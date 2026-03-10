Canada: Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto

U.S. consulate in Toronto after being the target of a shooting. March 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro BañosCarlos Dominguez 10 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. consulate in Toronto, Canada, was the subject of a shooting this Tuesday morning, an incident that prompted extensive police deployment in the area.

No injuries or serious damage to the building beyond superficial impacts have been reported.

Toronto Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred at around 5:29 a.m. local time. Officers responded after receiving a tip about gunfire in the vicinity of the consulate, located downtown near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

For now there is no information on possible suspects and the investigation continues, with streets closed in the area and an active police presence.

An act of "intimidation" against the U.S.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford condemned the act on X as "an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours."

"Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour, and that we will do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

For his part, Public Security Minister Gary Anandasangaree strongly condemned the attack. In a message posted on X, he called the shooting "absolutely unacceptable" and stressed that Canada will not tolerate "intimidation and violence of any kind." He also stressed his relief that there were no injuries and thanked the quick action of the Toronto Police.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in on the incident, calling it "unacceptable".

"Conservatives condemn the criminal who fired shots at the U.S. Consulate. Political violence is unacceptable and wrong," Poilievre declared on X.

Last week, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the consulate to protest U.S. action in the Middle East conflict.