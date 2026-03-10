Baltimore: Police officer shot in officer-involved shooting

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de marzo, 2026

The Baltimore Police Department reported that an officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday during what authorities described as an "active shooter incident."

"BPD is on scene of an Active Shooter Incident in 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue," police said in a brief statement.

In addition, authorities asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Baltimore police told Fox News Digital in an email that the shooting "was NOT at a synagogue or religious institution."