Baltimore: Police officer shot in officer-involved shooting
The Baltimore Police Department reported that an officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday during what authorities described as an "active shooter incident."
"BPD is on scene of an Active Shooter Incident in 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue," police said in a brief statement.
BPD is on scene of an Active Shooter Incident in the 6200 block of Parl Heights Avenue. An officer has been shot & transported to Shock Trauma. A suspect was also shot. Avoid the surrounding areas. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/DPEYz42dT3— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 10, 2026
In addition, authorities asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, Baltimore police told Fox News Digital in an email that the shooting "was NOT at a synagogue or religious institution."