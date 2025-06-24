Rocket trails are seen in the sky over the Israeli coastal city of Netanya AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de junio, 2025

Israel dawned to the sound of sirens afterthe regime in Iran launched as many as six waves of ballistic missiles just before a "cease-fire" announced by President Donald Trump and Iranian state television.

Iran's attack has so far been confirmed to have left three people dead and several wounded. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, one of the missiles hit a residential building in the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, killing these people who have not yet been identified.

The Iranian attack came hours after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel that was not confirmed by the authorities of both countries.

An Iranian state media outlet, Irib, acknowledged the attack on its Telegram channel, "Fourth salvo of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel."

However, just before the cease-fire went into effect, Iranian state television had confirmed that an agreement existed and was an "imposition on the enemy" following Iran's retaliation against Israel and the United States in recent hours.

In fact, the Iranian TV anchor had claimed that President Trump himself had asked for the deal as a plea.

"The Sepah (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) successful missile operations in response to US aggression and the exemplary steadfastness and unity of our dear people in defending our land have imposed a ceasefire on the enemy," an anchor on the state-run Iran National News Network said in a live broadcast. "Last evening, only an hour after the successful missile attack by the Sepah on America’s Al Udeid Base in Qatar, in a begging-like manner of urging, Trump requested the initiation of a ceasefire in the imposed Zionist enemy war against our country."

The message on Iranian state television came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied the cease-fire but, at the same time, suggested that his country was willing to stop its attacks provided Israel did the same.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," the Iranian foreign minister said in that message.

Despite reports from Israel of sirens and more attacks coming from Iran, President Trump posted on Truth at the last minute that the cease-fire agreement was closed thanks to the actions of U.S. pilots. The president made no reference to the latest news coming from Israel.

"We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!!" said Trump.

For now, the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict is absolute, in expectation of how Israel responds with a potential cease-fire agreement in sight. Meanwhile, in its latest messages, the IDF urged the population to seek shelter.

News in development.