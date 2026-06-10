Verdict in Texas: Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder for fatally stabbing student Austin Metcalf

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 9 de junio, 2026

A jury in Texas returned a guilty verdict for the crime of murder against Karmelo Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old student Austin Metcalf.

The tragic incident occurred on April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco during a high school track and field meet.

The case concludes a legal phase that captured the attention of North Texas and reignited debates about school safety and the legal limits of self-defense.

Although Judge John Roach granted the jury the authority to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter, the members of the civil court opted for the maximum criminal charge after reviewing witness testimony.

Having been found guilty of murder, Anthony, who is currently 19 years old, faces a range of punishments that include 5 to 99 years in prison, or life imprisonment.

Dismantling the self-defense argument

The prosecution’s strategy focused on demonstrating the disproportionate and intentional nature of the attack perpetrated by Anthony. To build their case, the attorneys presented the testimony of 21 people before the court.

The medical evidence proved decisive. Collin County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, explained to the jury that the knife pierced Metcalf’s heart directly, inflicting a deep, open wound that made any attempt at survival impossible.

Likewise, the students' testimonies present at the sporting event refuted the defendant's claim of self-defense.

Authorities also confirmed that the two teenagers attended different schools and had no prior relationship or conflict prior to the encounter that ended in the assault.

The defense’s position and the response of the institutions

Anthony’s legal representatives attempted to justify the carrying and use of the weapon by citing the chaotic nature of the altercation.

Among the witnesses called by the defense was Centennial High School track coach Adam Linwood, who testified about the customary camaraderie among student delegations at such tournaments.

Under formal questioning by the prosecutors, the teacher had to admit that there was no regulatory or institutional justification for an athlete to carry a knife during a school competition.

Other defense testimony revealed structural inconsistencies during cross-examination that did not match the video evidence gathered by the Frisco Police Department.

The volatility of the social debate in the community forced local authorities to implement rigorous security perimeters around the courthouse from the start of jury selection on June 1, due to the constant tensions and controversies surrounding the case.

By unanimously classifying the incident as a murder rather than a mitigated offense, the judicial system sends a message of zero tolerance toward the use of armed violence in youth development centers, prioritizing accountability and justice for the victim’s family.

Society Karmelo Anthony, accused of murdering another student at a track meet, is released on bail Williams Perdomo