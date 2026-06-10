Democrats and Republicans are holding decisive primaries ahead of the November election in Maine, North Dakota, and Nevada

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de junio, 2026

Democrats and Republicans settled several key contests in the primary elections in the states of Maine, North Dakota, and Nevada on Tuesday, setting the stage for a series of races that will be closely watched ahead of the November elections.

In Maine, Democratic voters chose Graham Platner as their candidate for the U.S. Senate, paving the way for a high-profile showdown against Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is seeking reelection. Democrats nationwide view Collins’ seat as one of their best opportunities to regain ground in their bid to retake control of the Senate.

Platner won a decisive victory, surpassing the 50% threshold needed to secure the nomination. With only a small portion of the votes counted, he had already amassed approximately 75% of the vote, leading The Associated Press to project him as the winner. Maine’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, whose name remained on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race in April, trailed far behind with about 19% of the vote.

The victory comes after Platner’s campaign was marred by several allegations related to his personal conduct. Several women accused the oyster farmer of sending sexually explicit messages outside of his marriage and of behaving disparagingly toward former romantic partners. Although Platner has denied all the allegations, an ex-girlfriend also claimed that he had a physically intimidating demeanor in two separate incidents.

After winning the primary, Platner will now turn his attention to Collins, who is seeking a sixth term in the Senate and faced no opposition in the Republican primary.

Nevada and North Dakota

In North Dakota, voters handed the victory to Republican Representative Julie Fedorchak, who managed to overcome the internal challenge posed by Alex Balazs, a candidate backed by the state Republican Party. The Associated Press projected Fedorchak as the winner on Tuesday night, thus advancing to the general election, where she will once again face Democratic-NPL candidate Trygve Hammer, whom she comfortably defeated in 2024 with 69% of the vote.

Fedorchak, who received the endorsement of President Donald Trump last year when she launched her reelection campaign, spent more than a decade on the North Dakota Public Service Commission after being appointed by then-Governor Jack Dalrymple in 2012, before reaching Congress.

In Nevada, Republican Governor Joe Lombardo also secured a victory on Tuesday by winning his party’s primary for governor and securing a spot on the November ballot. NBC News projected Lombardo as the winner, positioning the incumbent governor for a new statewide campaign this fall.

The results of these primaries mark a pivotal moment in the 2026 election cycle, as both parties continue to finalize their November candidates in races that could influence the balance of power in Washington and in several key state governments.