Congress approves a historic $70 billion package and secures funding for Donald Trump's border funding

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 9 de junio, 2026

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives secured a strategic legislative victory by breaking the deadlock and passing a robust budget package focused on national security and border control.

The measure ends months of obstruction by the Democratic Party, effectively securing the funding needed to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration policy for the remainder of his presidential term.

By a close vote of 214 in favor and 212 against, the Secure America Act overcame the unanimous opposition of the Democratic caucus, which was joined by California’s independent lawmaker, Kevin Kiley.

The bill, which the Senate had already approved, is now headed directly to the Oval Office for the president’s signature, ensuring the continued operation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through fiscal year 2029.

A multi-billion-dollar injection for immigration control and security agencies

The financial framework structured by Republican leaders distributes resources decisively among the agencies responsible for safeguarding territorial sovereignty:

$38 billion allocated directly for ICE detention and removal operations.

allocated directly for ICE detention and removal operations. $26 billion earmarked for logistical and personnel strengthening of the Border Patrol.

earmarked for logistical and personnel strengthening of the Border Patrol. $5 billion designated as a contingency fund under the discretionary administration of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise justified using the budget reconciliation process to circumvent minority-party filibusters.

"This is a measure that Democrats have said they do not want to fund because they want open borders," Scalise asserted after the regular session.

"They have made it crystal clear, the Democratic Party in Washington, that they want to return to open borders. And we are not going to do that," the Louisiana lawmaker stated.

The collapse of the progressive wing’s pressure tactics

The final approval of the package represents a substantial political setback for Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill.

For months, the left-wing caucus attempted to make current budget appropriations contingent on the inclusion of reforms to ease immigration restrictions. This intransigent stance triggered the prolonged government shutdown that formally ended last April.

The progressive opposition’s arguments once again centered on the disqualification of law enforcement agencies. Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar questioned the allocation of federal funds, citing an alleged lack of oversight over the agency.

However, the cohesion of the Republican bloc—strengthened by the leadership of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who committed to the conservative wing to introduce complementary homeland security legislation in the coming weeks—neutralized the left’s offensive.

The budget consolidation of the Secure America Act provides the executive branch with unprecedented financial certainty to fulfill its campaign promises on national security.