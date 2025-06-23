Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran: "The world will salute the official end of the 12-Day War"
According to the president's announcement, Tehran will be the first to implement the cessation of hostilities, followed by Jerusalem 12 hours later.
President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran agreed to a cease-fire that will take effect as early as Monday. As he detailed in a publication on Truth Social, the cessation of hostilities will initially extend for 12 hours, during which time both nations will complete their final operations and bring an end to the conflict that has rocked the Middle East for nearly two weeks.
"Israel and Iran, there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! ," Trump wrote.
According to the president's announcement, Iran will be the first to implement the cessation of hostilities, followed by Israel 12 hours later. After 24 hours since the beginning of the agreement, Trump assured that "an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World".
The president praised the two countries for showing "stamina, courage, and intelligence" to avoid an escalation that, he said, "could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East."
Politics
Trump calls for 'peace' in Middle East after 'very weak' Iran attack
Joaquín Núñez
An agreement under international pressure
The release concluded with an emphatic message: "God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!"