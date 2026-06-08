LIVE | Israel ignores Trump and bombs targets in Iran, which responds with a new wave of missiles

Published by Israel Duro 8 de junio, 2026

Israel and Iran again exchange missile strikes. After the initial missile attack by the Ayatollah Regime, Israel decided to ignore President Donald Trump's calls for restraint and bombed targets in Iran, to which Tehran responded with a new wave of missiles, according to the Israeli Army. According to the Revolutionary Guards, the target of the second wave of missiles was Jewish State air bases in the north of the country.

The Houthis added to the conflict with the launching of a missile against Israel, while assuring that they had prohibited the navigation of the Red Sea to any Israeli vessel.

Oil prices suffered from this escalation, with rises of around 5% and are again approaching the $100 per barrel barrier.

03:20 am Israel announces it is preparing to intercept a new wave of missiles coming from Iran 09:18 08/06/2026 09:57 08/06/2026 The Israeli military said Monday it had detected a new barrage of missiles launched from Iran, the sixth salvo since the latest upsurge in fighting began the previous day.



"Moments ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.

02:48 am Oil soars around 5% after Iran-Israel exchange of attacks and Asian stock markets plunge 09:10 08/06/2026 09:57 08/06/2026 Asian stock markets fell sharply and oil prices soared following the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran.

Brent crude oil soared more than 5 percent to $97.83 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 4.8 percent to $94.70





Asian bourses also took a hit. The Japanese Nikkei index fell 4.1%, while the South Korean Kospi went on to lose 8.8%, with sharp declines in shares of semiconductor makers Samsung and SK hynix.





Significant declines were also recorded on the Taipéi, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore stock exchanges.

02:36 am AFP claims there have been at least 8 explosions over Jerusalem since start of Iranian attacks 09:20 08/06/2026 09:57 08/06/2026 AFP reporters heard at least eight explosions over Jerusalem on Monday as Israel said it was intercepting a new wave of Iranian missiles.



The Israeli military wrote on Telegram that it had "identified missiles launched from Iran" and was working to intercept the threat.



An AFP journalist in Jerusalem witnessed at least one intercept as residents rushed to shelter in the city. Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom said there were no reports of casualties.



Iran has launched multiple waves of missiles towards Israel since Sunday night, shaking a fragile truce between the two countries mired in the Middle East war.

02:26 am Houthis confirm missile launch against Israel and ban Israeli ships from the Red Sea 09:06 08/06/2026 09:06 08/06/2026 The IDF reported working to intercept a missile launched against its territory from Yemen. The Houthi rebels confirmed responsibility for the shot.



In addition, Yemen's Iranian-backed terrorists announced a ban on the navigation of Yemeni vessels through the Red Sea. "We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," they said in a statement.

02:15 am Israel Disregards Trump and strikes military targets and petrochemical complex in Iran 09:00 08/06/2026 09:00 08/06/2026 The Israeli military announced Monday that it carried out airstrikes against "military targets" in Iran in response to Iranian missile launches against Israel for the first time since the adoption of a truce in the Middle East war.



"Recently, the Israeli air force aattacked military targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in western and central Iran," the Israeli military said on Telegram. For its part, Iranian television reported explosions in three Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan".



Hours later, the IDF announced that it had hit several targets in the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, amid a crossfire between the two countries. "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force hit several targets in the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, in southwestern Iran," the military said.