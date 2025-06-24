Iran denies cease-fire deal, but says it is ready to stop its "response" if Israel halts its attacks

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de junio, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi publicly denied the 'ceasefire' with Israel announced hours earlier by President Donald Trump in the social network Truth.

According to Seyed Abbas, Iran did not reach any agreement, however, he suggested that his country is willing to accept one as long as Israel curbs its attacks.

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around," the foreign minister wrote. "As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Seyed Abbas added.

In a later message, the foreign ministry appeared to announce the cessation of Iran's military operations against Israel.

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces, who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute."

The senior Iranian official's remarks come after Trump surprised by announcing a 12-hour ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"Israel and Iran, there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote.

The cross-communications between Washington and Tehran came after Iran attacked US bases in Qatar in response to the US bombing of the three Iranian nuclear facilities with seven B-2 stealth bombers. Iran's attack, according to U.S. officials, did not generate significant damage.

The response drew derision from President Trump, who called the Iranian retaliation "very weak."

"Iran has officially responded to our destruction of its nuclear facilities with a very weak response, something we expected and have countered very effectively. 14 missiles were fired: 13 were shot down, and one was released as it was heading in a non-threatening direction," the Republican president wrote.