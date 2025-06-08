Attack in Colombia against right-wing presidential candidate Miguel Uribe

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de junio, 2025

Political violence hit Colombia this Saturday afternoon, when presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was the victim of an armed attack while participating in a public event in the Modelia neighborhood of Fontibón, in western Bogotá.

Uribe Turbay, who represents the opposition Democratic Center party, was attacked from behind shortly after 5:00 p.m., just as he was finishing an open-air campaign event. According to reports, the politician was shot twice: once in the head and once in the leg. He was rushed to the Medical Center of Engativá, where he is receiving medical attention.

The attack, allegedly perpetrated by two people, has also left a man and a woman wounded. One of the assailants was captured at the scene: a minor who was injured in the leg and was taken to the Colombia Clinic under police custody.

Police Director General Carlos Triana informed that the attack was carried out with a Glock-type weapon. During the quick reaction of the security team, one of the escorts neutralized the minor involved. Videos disseminated on social media show the moment of chaos, with people shouting for medical help while the pre-candidate is held by members of his security detail, visibly wounded and covered in blood.

Political reactions and climate of tension

The news generated immediate rejection from various political sectors. President Gustavo Petro spoke out on his X account (formerly Twitter) with a message calling for respect for life: "Colombia should not kill its children," he wrote, also expressing his solidarity with the Turbay family.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, announced a reward of 3 billion Colombian pesos (approximately US$728,000) for anyone who provides information that will help clarify the crime and capture those responsible.

Uribe Turbay, a critical voice of the government

Miguel Uribe Turbay, 39, has been one of the most visible opponents of President Petro from Congress, where he is a senator. His interventions have been marked by a strong criticism of the current government's policies on security, economy and health.

The attack occurs in a tense political context, where polarized discourse and violence continue to threaten the exercise of democracy in Colombia. Uribe Turbay's candidacy had gained momentum within his party as a possible strong card for the 2026 presidential elections.

The country is now witnessing a crucial moment, not only because of the politician's health, but also because of the message this attack sends about the risk faced by those who expose themselves in the public arena.